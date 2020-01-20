WV Boys' basketball rankings

HUNTINGTON, WV CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Cabell Midland (8) 8-0 98 2
2. Morgantown (1) 10-1 90 3
3. University (1) 9-3 82 1
4. Wheeling Park 9-2 69 4
5. Martinsburg 7-2 61 5
6. Hedgesville 10-2 50 6
7. George Washington 7-4 32 7
8. Parkersburg South 6-3 21 10
9. Woodrow Wilson 6-4 18 NR
10. South Charleston 6-4 13 8
Others receiving votes: Huntington 12, Capital 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1, St. Albans 1.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (9) 10-0 99 2
2. Chapmanville (1) 10-2 90 1
3. Logan 9-3 74 5
4. Poca 9-2 66 3
5. North Marion 10-0 55 6
6. Bluefield 7-3 54 4
7. Robert C. Byrd 7-2 42 7
8. Bridgeport 8-2 31 8
9. Man 7-1 13 NR
10. Frankfort 8-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 5, Scott 4, Mingo Central 3, Berkeley Springs 1, Braxton County 1, Clay County 1.
Class A
1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 99 1
2. Wheeling Central (1) 10-3 81 3
3. Charleston Catholic 7-2 73 2
4. Parkersburg Catholic 7-2 62 4
5. Greater Beckley Christian 8-3 57 5
6. Greenbrier West 8-0 56 6
7. Clay-Battelle 9-1 32 8
8. Magnolia 10-2 26 T9
9. Notre Dame 8-3 25 T9
10. Pendleton County 9-0 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Webster County 12, Saint Joseph Central 4, Tug Valley 4, Madonna 1.