WV Boys' rankings released

HUNTINGTON, WV CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. University (10) 16-3 100 1
2. Martinsburg 14-3 86 T2
3. Morgantown 15-3 75 T2
4. Cabell Midland 17-2 73 4
5. Hedgesville 15-3 58 T5
6. Wheeling Park 13-5 47 T5
7. George Washington 12-5 43 7
8. Woodrow Wilson 13-7 30 8
9. Capital 11-8 14 T9
10. Parkersburg South 12-6 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Huntington 5, Musselman 3, South Charleston 2, Princeton 1.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (8) 18-0 98 1
2. Chapmanville (2) 17-2 92 2
3. Bluefield 17-3 77 3
4. Logan 14-8 62 5
5. Robert C. Byrd 16-2 57 6
6. Poca 16-3 54 4
7. Frankfort 16-3 44 9
8. North Marion 18-3 28 7
9. Bridgeport 14-5 19 8
10. Man 14-4 9 T10
Others receiving votes: Scott 6, Lincoln 3, Braxton County 1.
Class A
1. Williamstown (10) 20-0 100 1
2. Charleston Catholic 13-5 84 2
3. Greater Beckley Christian 16-4 83 3
4. Wheeling Central 15-7 62 5
5. Pendleton County 15-0 57 6
6. Notre Dame 14-6 46 4
7. Greenbrier West 15-3 33 7
8. Parkersburg Catholic 12-8 30 8
9. St. Marys 13-5 29 NR
10. Clay-Battelle 15-5 12 9
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 7, Tolsia 3, Ritchie County 2, Webster County 1, Tug Valley 1.