WV Class A All-State Girls Team Announced

With the girls state basketball tournament still in limbo, the WV Sports Writers Association didn't waste any time in announcing their all state selections. The first one to come out Wednesday was Class A and two St. Joe girls made the first team. Here's the full list.

First Team

Bailee Adkins, St. Joseph; Sr. (Captain)

Taylor Issac, Summers County; Jr.

Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.

Grace Hutson, St. Joseph; Jr.

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Soph.

Kalyee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Sr.

Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County; Soph.

Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Jr.

Second Team

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr. (Captain)

Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Sr.

Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Sr.

Sydney Baird, Webster County; Fr.

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Soph.

Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Sr.

Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Sr.

Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Jr.

Third Team

Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Jr. (Captain)

Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Sr.

Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Fr.

Dionna Gray, St. Joseph; Soph.

Grace Mitchell, Greater Beckley Christian; Sr.

Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Jr.

Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Jr.

Honorable Mention

Julie Agee, Greenbrier West; Olivia Alexander, Montcalm; Trinity Amick, Richwood; Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Jonna Ferrell, Doddridge County; Lara Fetty, St. Marys; Emilee Henderson, Notre Dame; Imani Hickman, St. Joseph; Bianca Howell, Doddridge County; Karli LaFauci, Van; Abby Lee, St. Joseph; London Hood, Tucker County; Katie Marcum, Tolsia; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Jenna Montgomery, South Harrison; Lilli Neely, Cameron; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Riley Richmond, Summers County; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Kayli Sauro, Williamstown; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Jacyln Smith, Trinity; Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Grace Wellings, Gilmer County; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Bailee Yokum, Notre Dame