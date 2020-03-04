WV Class A Girls State Tournament Pairings

It's almost as certain as death and taxes with St. Joe heading back to Charleston and the State Tournament. The Lady Irish pounded Williamstown and they are joined by Parkersburg Catholic who beat Tug Valley. Here are the 8 seeds for the tournament and the schedule for the tournament which begins next Wednesday in Charleston.

Class A seedings:

1. Huntington St. Joseph’s (22-1)

2. Parkersburg Catholic (25-0)

3. Gilmer County (20-5)

4. Pocahontas County (21-4)

5. Summers County (19-6)

6. Wheeling Central Catholic (14-11)

7. Tucker County (18-7)

8. St. Marys (16-8)

Quarterfinal schedule:

Thursday, March 12:

Game 1 – No. 3 Gilmer County vs. No. 6 Wheeling Central Catholic, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 7 Tucker County, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s vs. No. 8 St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Pocahontas County vs. No. 5 Summers County, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14:

Game 7 – Championship, 2:30 p.m.