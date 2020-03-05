WV Class AA Girls State Tourney Schedule Is Set

The field of 8 is now set in the WV Class AA Girls State Tournament as two local teams are heading to Charleston. Winfield is the number two seed in the tourney as they beat Logan on Thursday night and Nitro defeated Lincoln County as well. The state tournament begins on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.

Winfield Advances To WV Girls State Tournament By Beating Logan On Thursday Night

Here are the Class AA seedings and the schedule for the tournament.

1 North Marion (24-1)

2 Winfield (23-2)

3 Fairmont Senior (20-5)

4 Lincoln (18-6)

5 Nitro (19-7)

6 PikeView (17-8)

7 Westside (18-7)

8 Bridgeport (13-12)

Quarterfinal schedule:

Wednesday, March 11:

Game 1 – No. 3 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 6 PikeView, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Winfield vs. No. 7 Westside, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 North Marion vs. No. 8 Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Lincoln vs. No. 5 Nitro, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Game 7 – Championship, Noon