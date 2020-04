WV Class AAA All-State Team Announced

In what has been an unprecedented March in high school basketball, another West Virginia All-State team was announced before a champion has been crowned. The state tournaments are still on hold with the coronavirus but the WV Sport Writers Association named the All-State teams in Class AAA on Friday.

First Team

Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.

K J McClurg, University, Sr.

C J Meredith, Spring Valley, Sr.

Kaden Metheny, University, Sr. (Captain)

Mason Pinkett, George Washington, Jr.

Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Soph.

Malaki Sylvia, Parkersburg South, Sr.

Alex Vargo, Wheeling Park, Sr.

Second Team

Sheldon Everhart, Hedgesville, Sr.

Ben Gilliam, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.

Richard Law, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

Carson Poffenberger, Morgantown, Jr.

Sam Potts, Parkersburg, Sr.

Amare Smith, Huntington, Jr.

Rodney Toler, St Albans, Sr. (Captain)

Telryn Villa, Martinsburg, Sr.

Third Team

Austin Dearing, Hurricane, Sr. (Captain)

Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.

Ayden Ince, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.

Ty Johnson, Ripley, Sr.

Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.

Will Shively, Jefferson, Fr.

Nick Smith, Preston, Sr.

Quaysean Sutton, South Charleston, Sr.

Honorable Mention

David Bittorie, Spring Mills; Brock Booth, Spring Valley; Dai’marquis Brooks, Capital; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Ethan Clay, St. Albans; Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans; Bailee Coles, Greenbrier East; Dylan Day, Parkersburg South; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hosby, Hedgesville; Evan Hughes, George Washington; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Alex Isinghood, Brooke; Drew Keckley, Hampshire; Torin Lochow, Huntington; Cam Marks, Parkersburg South; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Xavier Morris, Wheeling Park; Danny Moylan, Washington; Ryan Niceler, University, Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Joseph Patterson, Huntington; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Alex Rudy, Morgantown; D J Saunders, Wheeling Park; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; K K Siebert, Cabell Midland; T J Stuckey, Musselman; Daion Taylor, Jefferson; Noah Umpleby, Parkersburg; Javin Wilmer, Hedgesville; Alex Yoakum, George Washington; Travis Zimmerman, Wheeling Park.