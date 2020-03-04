WV Class AAA Girls Tourney Set

One third of the state tournament in WV girls high school basketball was set Tuesday night as regional champions were crowned. Here are the 8 teams heading to Charleston in Class AAA and the schedule of games.

Class AAA seedings:

1. Parkersburg (19-5)

2. Woodrow Wilson (19-5)

3. Greenbrier East (21-4)

4. Cabell Midland (18-6)

5. University (18-7)

6. Martinsburg (18-5)

7. Morgantown (14-11)

8. Spring Mills (11-14)

Quarterfinal schedule:

Wednesday, March 11:

Game 1 – No. 2 Woodrow Wilson vs. No. 7 Morgantown, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 Parkersburg vs. No. 8 Spring Mills, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 12:

Game 3 – No. 4 Cabell Midland vs. No. 5 University, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Greenbrier East vs. No. 6 Martinsburg, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Game 5 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14:

Game 7 – Championship, 7:15 p.m.