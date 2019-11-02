WV Cross Country Finals

In what was a perfect morning for a run, it was almost a perfect finish for high schools from the northern part of the Mountain State as titles were handed out in the 2019 West Virginia Cross Country State Meet.

The boys Class AAA team title went to University and they were followed by Morgantown and Preston. Hurricane's Wyatt Hanshaw finished 2nd individually. The Morgantown girls won the AAA championship as University and Preston were 2nd and 3rd.

In Class AA, Fairmont Sr. swept the boys and girls division and the Winfield girls squad finished 2nd. Ritchie County won it in Class A boys and Williamstown was the top team in Class A girls.

Check out the highlights in the attached video.