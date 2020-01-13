WV Girls' Basketball Rankings

The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (6) 10-0 85 1
2. Cabell Midland (1) 10-0 76 T2
3. Greenbrier East 9-1 74 T2
4. Parkersburg (2) 7-5 69 4
5. South Charleston 7-1 53 6
6. Huntington 7-2 41 5
7. Woodrow Wilson 5-1 38 7
8. George Washington 5-3 28 9
9. University 7-4 17 8
10. Martinsburg 5-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Preston 3, Musselman 2.
Class AA
1. North Marion (9) 9-0 90 1
2. Winfield 8-1 79 2
3. Frankfort 9-1 64 4
4. Wayne 9-1 62 5
5. Fairmont Senior 7-2 61 3
6. Lincoln 5-2 40 T8
7. Nitro 7-3 23 7
8. Chapmanville 9-2 17 NR
9. Westside 7-3 15 6
10. PikeView 6-4 14 10
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 10, Lincoln County 10, Wyoming East 5, Petersburg 5.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 12-0 90 1
2. Parkersburg Catholic 9-0 81 2
3. Summers County 8-2 66 3
4. Pocahontas County 8-3 57 7
5. Gilmer County 9-2 50 4
6. Wheeling Central 6-6 45 5
7. Tug Valley 7-3 34 9
8. Tucker County 6-3 24 6
9. Williamstown 7-3 23 NR
10. St. Marys 5-2 14 8
Others receiving votes: Madonna 6, Midland Trail 3, Magnolia 2.