WV Girls Sectional Playoff Pairings

The quest for a basketball state title continues this week for girls hoops teams in West Virginia. Here's the schedule for the sectional play.

Class AAA Region III, Section 1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

No. 4 St. Albans at No. 1 George Washington

No. 3 Capital at No. 2 South Charleston

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship at highest seed

Class AAA Region III, Section 2

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 Greenbrier East

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship at highest seeded team

Class AAA Region IV, Section 1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

No. 3 Ripley at No. 2 Parkersburg South

Friday, Feb. 28

Ripley/Parkersburg South winner at No. 1 Parkersburg

Class AAA Region IV, Section 2

All games at Hurricane

Wednesday, Feb. 26

No. 1 Cabell Midland vs. No. 4 Hurricane

No. 2 Huntington vs. No. 3 Spring Valley

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship

Class AA Region II, Section 2

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 3 Herbert Hoover at No. 2 Braxton County, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Roane County at No. 1 Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship game at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region IV, Section 1

Monday, Feb. 24

No. 6 Poca at No. 3 Nitro, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Point Pleasant at No. 4 Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Poca/Nitro winner vs. No. 2 Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant/Sissonville winner vs. No. 1 Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region IV, Section 2

All games at Chapmanville

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Logan at No. 1 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 Mingo Central

Saturday, Feb. 28

Championship

Class A, Region III, Section 1

Monday, Feb. 24

No. 5 Richwood vs. No. 4 Webster County

Wednesday, Feb. 26

No. 3 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 2 Midland Trail

Richwood/Webster County winner vs. No. 1 Pocahontas County

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship at highest seeded team

Class A, Region III, Section 2

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 5 Meadow Bridge vs. No. 4 Montcalm, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mount View vs. No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Greater Beckley Christian/Mount View vs. No. 2 Greenbrier West, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge/Montcalm winner vs. No. 1 Summers County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class A, Region IV, Section 1

Friday, Feb. 21

Williamstown 83, Wirt County 44

Wahama 49, Ravenswood 39

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 3 Williamstown at No. 2 Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Wahama at No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.

Class A, Region IV, Section 2

All games at Hurricane H.S.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Tug Valley 94, Hannan 46

Tolsia 60, Sherman 32

Buffalo 50, Van 48

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 3 Tolsia vs. No. 2 Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Championship, 7 p.m.