WV Girls Sectional Playoff Pairings

The quest for a basketball state title continues this week for girls hoops teams in West Virginia. Here's the schedule for the sectional play.
Class AAA Region III, Section 1
Wednesday, Feb. 26
No. 4 St. Albans at No. 1 George Washington
No. 3 Capital at No. 2 South Charleston
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship at highest seed
Class AAA Region III, Section 2
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 Greenbrier East
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship at highest seeded team
Class AAA Region IV, Section 1
Wednesday, Feb. 26
No. 3 Ripley at No. 2 Parkersburg South
Friday, Feb. 28
Ripley/Parkersburg South winner at No. 1 Parkersburg
Class AAA Region IV, Section 2
All games at Hurricane
Wednesday, Feb. 26
No. 1 Cabell Midland vs. No. 4 Hurricane
No. 2 Huntington vs. No. 3 Spring Valley
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship
Class AA Region II, Section 2
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 3 Herbert Hoover at No. 2 Braxton County, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Roane County at No. 1 Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship game at highest seed, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region IV, Section 1
Monday, Feb. 24
No. 6 Poca at No. 3 Nitro, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Point Pleasant at No. 4 Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Poca/Nitro winner vs. No. 2 Wayne, 7 p.m.
Point Pleasant/Sissonville winner vs. No. 1 Winfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region IV, Section 2
All games at Chapmanville
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 4 Logan at No. 1 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 Mingo Central
Saturday, Feb. 28
Championship
Class A, Region III, Section 1
Monday, Feb. 24
No. 5 Richwood vs. No. 4 Webster County
Wednesday, Feb. 26
No. 3 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 2 Midland Trail
Richwood/Webster County winner vs. No. 1 Pocahontas County
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship at highest seeded team
Class A, Region III, Section 2
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 5 Meadow Bridge vs. No. 4 Montcalm, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mount View vs. No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Greater Beckley Christian/Mount View vs. No. 2 Greenbrier West, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge/Montcalm winner vs. No. 1 Summers County, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.
Class A, Region IV, Section 1
Friday, Feb. 21
Williamstown 83, Wirt County 44
Wahama 49, Ravenswood 39
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 3 Williamstown at No. 2 Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Wahama at No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship at highest seed, 7 p.m.
Class A, Region IV, Section 2
All games at Hurricane H.S.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Tug Valley 94, Hannan 46
Tolsia 60, Sherman 32
Buffalo 50, Van 48
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 3 Tolsia vs. No. 2 Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Championship, 7 p.m.