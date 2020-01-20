WV Girls' basketball rankings

HUNTINGTON CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (5) 13-1 85 1
2. Cabell Midland (2) 12-0 82 2
3. Greenbrier East (1) 9-1 71 3
4. Parkersburg (1) 9-5 65 4
5. South Charleston 8-2 50 5
6. George Washington 7-3 48 8
7. University 8-4 28 9
7. Woodrow Wilson 7-2 28 7
9. Martinsburg 6-2 23 10
10. Huntington 8-4 15 6
Others receiving votes: None.
Class AA
1. North Marion (9) 11-0 90 1
2. Winfield 10-1 76 2
3. Frankfort 11-1 74 3
4. Wayne 11-1 63 4
5. Fairmont Senior 9-2 57 5
6. Lincoln 7-3 36 6
7. Nitro 9-3 30 7
8. Chapmanville 9-3 21 8
9. Westside 9-3 16 9
10. Wyoming East 8-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 12, Lincoln County 4, PikeView 3.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 14-0 90 1
2. Parkersburg Catholic 12-0 81 2
3. Summers County 10-3 67 3
4. Pocahontas County 11-3 65 4
5. Gilmer County 10-2 49 5
6. Wheeling Central 8-6 47 6
7. Tug Valley 9-3 33 7
8. Tucker County 7-4 19 8
9. St. Marys 8-2 17 10
(tie) Williamstown 8-4 17 9
Others receiving votes: Madonna 6, Cameron 4.