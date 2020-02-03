WV Girls' high school rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (7) 16-2 95 1
2. Greenbrier East (1) 13-2 82 T2
3. Parkersburg (2) 11-5 79 4
4. Woodrow Wilson 11-3 66 5
5. Cabell Midland 13-2 60 T2
6. George Washington 10-5 49 6
7. South Charleston 11-3 44 8
8. Martinsburg 12-2 36 7
9. University 11-6 17 10
10. Huntington 10-6 16 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 1.
Class AA
1. Winfield (9) 15-1 99 1
2. North Marion (1) 15-1 91 2
3. Frankfort 14-1 77 3
4. Wayne 13-2 63 4
5. Fairmont Senior 13-2 60 5
6. Wyoming East 11-3 52 6
7. Lincoln 10-5 29 8
8. Chapmanville 13-4 27 7
9. Nitro 12-5 25 9
10. PikeView 10-7 6 10
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 5, Braxton County 5, Lincoln County 4, Mingo Central 3, Westside 2, Bridgeport 2.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 17-1 99 1
2. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 17-0 91 3
3. Summers County 11-5 77 2
4. Pocahontas County 13-4 62 4
5. Gilmer County 12-4 60 5
6. Tucker County 11-5 44 T8
7. Wheeling Central 9-10 29 6
8. St. Marys 12-4 27 7
9. Williamstown 11-6 19 NR
10. Tug Valley 11-5 18 T8
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 13, Cameron 5, Calhoun 3, Tolsia 3.