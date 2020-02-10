WV Girls' high school rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (5) 17-3 83 1
2. Parkersburg (2) 12-5 80 3
(tie) Greenbrier East (2) 15-2 80 2
4. George Washington 11-5 59 6
5. Woodrow Wilson 12-3 57 4
6. Cabell Midland 14-3 43 5
7. South Charleston 12-4 28 7
(tie) Martinsburg 14-3 28 8
9. Huntington 12-6 24 10
10. University 12-7 13 9
Others receiving votes: None.
Class AA
1. North Marion (8) 18-1 89 2
2. Winfield (1) 15-2 78 1
3. Frankfort 16-1 76 3
4. Wayne 15-3 60 4
5. Fairmont Senior 15-3 56 5
6. Wyoming East 12-3 42 6
7. Lincoln 12-6 35 7
8. Chapmanville 14-4 28 8
9. Nitro 14-5 21 9
10. PikeView 11-7 4 10
Others receiving votes: Grafton 3, Petersburg 1, Braxton County 1, Mingo Central 1.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (8) 18-1 89 1
2. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 18-0 82 2
3. Summers County 11-5 66 3
(tie) Pocahontas County 14-4 60 4
4. Gilmer County 15-4 60 5
6. Tucker County 12-6 36 6
7. Wheeling Central 11-10 35 7
8. Williamstown 13-6 24 9
9. St. Marys 12-6 23 8
10. Tug Valley 12-5 7 10
Others receiving votes: Calhoun 5, Moorefield 3, Charleston Catholic 2, Tolsia 2, Cameron 1.