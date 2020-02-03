WV HS basketball rankings

HUNTINGTON,WV CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. University (7) 13-3 95 1
2. Martinsburg (3) 11-2 92 2
3. Morgantown 13-2 83 3
4. Wheeling Park 12-3 66 5
5. Cabell Midland 13-2 56 4
6. Hedgesville 12-3 46 6
7. George Washington 10-5 39 9
8. Woodrow Wilson 9-6 34 7
9. Parkersburg South 7-5 18 8
10. St. Albans 9-6 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 4, Capital 4, Jefferson 3, Spring Valley 3, Musselman 1.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (9) 14-0 99 1
2. Chapmanville (1) 14-2 90 2
3. Bluefield 14-3 73 4
4. Logan 10-6 67 3
5. Poca 13-2 62 5
6. Robert C. Byrd 11-2 57 6
7. Bridgeport 12-3 32 8
8. North Marion 15-2 30 7
9. Frankfort 11-3 21 9
10. Scott 10-6 8 T10
Others receiving votes: Man 6, Mingo Central 5.
Class A
1. Williamstown (10) 15-0 100 1
2. Greater Beckley Christian 13-3 87 3
3. Charleston Catholic 10-4 78 2
4. Greenbrier West 12-0 60 T5
5. Wheeling Central 12-6 50 4
6. Notre Dame 12-3 47 10
7. Clay-Battelle 14-1 44 7
8. Pendleton County 13-0 41 8
9. Magnolia 11-3 22 9
10. Parkersburg Catholic 8-6 14 6
Others receiving votes: St. Marys 3, Meadow Bridge 2, Madonna 1, Saint Joseph Central 1.