WV Helmet Tourney Down To 8 Teams

Who's got the coolest high school football helmet in West Virginia? The answer to that question has been a hot topic on Twitter the last couple of days as fans have been whittling down that number to now 8. It's part of the National High School Football Helmet Tournament and the WV portion has been run by Wes Wilson from Mingo County.

Here are the Elite 8 matchups which can be voted on beginning Saturday May 16th. South Charleston vs. RIverside, Princeton vs. Mt. View, Musselman vs. Preston and University vs. North Marion.

The winner of each state will advance to the national competition later this month. To vote in the Elite 8, here is Wes' Twitter handle

@WesWilson247