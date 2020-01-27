WV High School Basketball Rankings

Class AAA
1. University (5) 11-3 91 3
2. Martinsburg (3) 9-2 85 5
3. Morgantown 11-2 82 2
4. Cabell Midland (2) 12-1 79 1
5. Wheeling Park 10-3 61 4
6. Hedgesville 11-3 47 6
7. Woodrow Wilson 7-5 31 9
8. Parkersburg South 7-4 23 8
9. George Washington 7-5 15 7
10. Jefferson 9-5 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 8, St. Albans 6, Huntington 5, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Musselman 2, Capital 1, South Charleston 1.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (9) 12-0 99 1
2. Chapmanville (1) 11-2 90 2
3. Logan 10-3 76 3
4. Bluefield 10-3 60 6
5. Poca 11-2 59 4
6. Robert C. Byrd 9-2 51 7
7. North Marion 12-1 49 5
8. Bridgeport 10-3 30 8
9. Frankfort 9-3 14 10
10. Scott 10-5 6 NR
(tie) Mingo Central 9-4 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Man 5, Lincoln County 4, Westside 1.
Class A
1. Williamstown (10) 13-0 100 1
2. Charleston Catholic 9-3 82 3
3. Greater Beckley Christian 11-3 80 5
4. Wheeling Central 11-5 66 2
5. Greenbrier West 10-0 55 6
(tie)Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 55 4
7. Clay-Battelle 12-1 33 7
8. Pendleton County 10-0 26 10
9. Magnolia 10-3 23 8
(tie) Notre Dame 10-3 23 9
Others receiving votes: Webster County 5, Madonna 2.