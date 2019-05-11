WV High School Tennis Champs Crowned

The first of 4 weeks of state titles were handed out in Charleston Saturday as tennis crowned their singles, doubles and team champs. Huntington's JJ Mercer continued his dominance as he won the #1 singles title for the 4th straight year. He has never lost to a player from WV in his time at HHS. Hurricane's Lexi Smulder won the #1 girls Class AAA singles title by edging Midlands' Channing Varnum. Check out some of the highlights by clicking the link.