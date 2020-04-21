WV High school sports season cancelled

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, in conjunction with Governor Jim Justice's office, has cancelled the rest of the 2019-2020 sports seasons.

The WVSSAC has cancelled the Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball tournaments as well as the spring sports of Tennis, Track, Softball and Baseball.

"This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities", WVSSAC' Executive Director Bernie Dolan said. "West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it."

