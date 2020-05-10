WV Hoops All-Star Game Set For July 18

There will be two star studded basketball games this coming summer for some WV seniors. There's the North-South game tentatively set for June and a month later Beckley will host the state's best players. The Scott Brown Memorial Classic will be July 18 after getting cancelled in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year, the game will feature the Class AAA against Class AA/A.

The Class AAA team will be coached by University's Joe Schmidle and he'll be bringing his two All-Staters Kaden Metheny and KJ McClurg. Local players on the team are Spring Valley's CJ Meredith, Rodney Toler of St. Albans, Hurricane's Austin Dearing, Ty Johnson of Ripley, GW's Gus Eddy and Karrington Hill from Capital.

The Class AA/A team features three players from Chapmanville Regional and they are Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins. Other members are Logan's David Early, Jadyn Stewart of Braxton County, Shady Springs' Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose along with three players from Greater Beckley Christian.

The game starts at 7:00.

