WV Hoops legends reach out to Washburn Family

Basketball players almost always keep an eye on the places where they learned the game. Brett Nelson and Jason Williams are proof of that.

Will Washburn's teammates remember him

Nelson, a former McDonald's All American at St. Albans and collegiate start at Florida and now head coach at Holy Cross, wanted to let the family of Will Washburn know how he felt about the loss of the former Hurricane Middle School star.

"I'm really sorry to hear about Will," Nelson said in a video message. "It really hit home for me obviously being right down the road in St. Albans. It broke my heart. It was on my heart to reach out to you guys."

Jason Williams, the former Marshall, Florida and NBA star reached out via twitter.

"I'm really sorry to hear about the passing of this young fan of mine...my heart goes out to his family. Rest easy Will!!! #304"