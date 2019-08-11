WV Power Beat Blue Claws

The start of a 7 game road trip has been pretty successful for the West Virginia Power. They beat Lakewood Sunday by a final of 6-1 behind 12 hits. Onil Pena had his 55th RBI of the year while Bobby Honeyman registered his 53rd RBI. The winning pitcher was Josia De Los Santos who won his 4 game for the Power.

They have three more road games this week when they travel to Delmarva. Thursday is when they start a 4 game home stand against the Hagerstown Suns. Playing in the post-season will be tough for the Power as they are 1 game under .500 for the second half of the South Atlantic season. They didn't qualify for the playoffs by finishing 4th in the first half of competition.