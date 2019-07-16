WV Power Beat Firefles

Clay Chandler, Kyle Hill and Sal Biasi combined to three-hit the Columbia Fireflies Monday night, as the Power claimed the series opener, 5-0, at Appalachian Power Park.

Chandler (8-5) shined early on the bump for West Virginia, as he retired the first eight Firefly (13-12, 37-54) hitters until Gerson Molina singled in the infield to break up the dazzling streak.

Ryan Ramiz got the offense going immediately for the Power in the bottom of the first, as he laced a triple down the right-field line and scored just one pitch later on a Mike Salvatore sacrifice fly that handed West Virginia (12-13, 49-46) a 1-0 lead.

Ramiz continued his torrid stretch in the third, turning around Christian James' (3-8) 3-2 offering 424 feet for a no-doubt roundtripper over the right-field wall that extended the Power lead to 2-0. Chandler asserted his dominance through the middle innings, as the right-hander twirled a perfect fourth frame and stacked up a scoreless fifth after working around a leadoff double by Wagner Lagrange.

Bobby Honeyman led off the sixth inning with a bloop double that settled down the right-field line as Austin Shenton strutted to the plate. Shenton, in his Power debut, smashed a 1-1 fastball over the right-center field wall, a two-run dinger that grew the West Virginia lead to 4-0. After a three-up, three-down sixth, Chandler hurled a one-two-three seventh to finish his magnificent outing.

The Kentucky native concluded his night with six strikeouts, no walks and only three hits allowed. He worked through the seventh inning for the first time since June 4 against Hickory, when he spun an 8.1-inning masterpiece. The 25-year-old gave up just three base runners total and did not have a runner make it past second base all night, while only utilizing no more than 17 pitches in each frame.