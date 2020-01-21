WV Power Name Manager For 2020 Season

In conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, the West Virginia Power is thrilled to announce their coaching staff for the 2020 season, led by 2019 hitting coach Eric Farris, who will return as the team's manager this year. Farris is joined by four newcomers to Charleston: pitching coach Nathan Bannister, hitting coach Rob Benjamin, Athletic Trainer Dan LaBerry and Performance Specialist Joe Murray.

With Farris' elevation to the helm of the Power, the California native becomes the second former player in Charleston, WV, to return to manage the team, along with Greg Mahlberg, who suited up for the 1980 Charleston Charlies before taking the reigns of the 1989 Charleston Wheelers. In Farris' inaugural season with West Virginia, his sluggers posted a .231 average while clubbing 103 homers, third-most in the league. Individually, Farris guided Bobby Honeyman to the fifth-most hits in the SAL and the league's second-best second-half average (.319), as well as led eight hitters to promotions during the year.

The 34-year-old is in his fourth year in the Mariners organization, spending the 2018 season with Everett as their hitting coach and the 2017 campaign within the Mariners' Player Development department. Under Farris' tutelage in 2018, the AquaSox posted the third-best average (.253) and home runs (56) in the Northwest League, as well as totaling the fourth-most runs, hits, doubles and RBI. The 2020 season marks Farris' first run as a MiLB manager.

