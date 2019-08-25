WV Power Sweep Lakewood

They could've brought the brooms out Sunday at Appalachian Power Park and it wasn't to clean as they won all 3 games this weekend. The Power beat Lakewood 6-4 as the second to final homestand ended.

West Virginia jumped out to a 6 run lead before the Blueclaws made it interesting with 3 runs in the 8th and 1 more in the 9th. Power pitcher Evan Johnson got the win with just over 7 innings pitched allowed 3 hits and 3 earned runs.

Nick Rodriguez and Onil Pena both went 2 for 3 at the plate.

The Power have 7 games left in their regular season. The next 4 are on the road at Lexington and the last three is when they host Greensboro Friday, Saturday and Sunday.