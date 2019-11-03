WV Soccer Semi-Finals Are Set

The best soccer teams in West Virginia will converge on Beckley this weekend as the state tournament begins and some local teams can share a bus to Raleigh County. George Washington, Winfield and Charleston Catholic all have multiple teams in the final four.

On Friday November 8th in Class AAA boys, the Cabell Midland Knights play University at 10:00 am and the game that follows them is Hedgesville against GW. The Patriots are 21-2 this season. In the girls tournament, Hurricane plays Morgantown at 5:00 pm and the late game is GW against Hedgesville.

Also starting on Friday November 8th is the Class AA/A semi-finals in both boys and girls. The boys games are late in the afternoon as 19-1-4 Winfield takes on Fairmont Senior at 4:30 pm. The game after that one is Robert C. Byrd against Charleston Catholic. The first game of the state tournament is at 9:30 am when Winfield girls play Oak Glen and then it's Charleston Catholic against Bridgeport.

The state championship games are all on Saturday November 9th in Beckley.