WV Softball Regional Pairings

Class AAA Region 1:
Wheeling Park (11-10) vs. Morgantown (17-6)
Game 1: Tuesday, May 14 at Wheeling Park, 5:00
Game 2: Wednesday, May 15 at Morgantown, 5:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 at Wheeling Park, 5:00
Class AAA Region 2:
Hedgesville (27-8) vs. Washington (24-1)
Game 1: Tuesday, May 14 at Hedgesville, 6:00
Game 2: Wednesday, May 15 at Washington, 5:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 at Hedgesville, 6:00
Class AAA Region 3:
George Washington (27-5) vs. Greenbrier East (15-11)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at George Washington, 6:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Greenbrier East, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at George Washington, 6:00
Class AAA Region 4:
Parkersburg (19-10) vs. Hurricane (28-5)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Parkersburg, 6:30
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Hurricane, 6:30
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Parkersburg, 6:30
Class AA Region 1:
Petersburg (28-3) vs. East Fairmont (19-7)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Petersburg, 6:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at East Fairmont, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Petersburg, 6:00
Class AA Region 2:
Bridgeport (20-5) vs. Herbert Hoover (28-1)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Bridgeport, 6:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Herbert Hoover, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Bridgeport, 6:00
Class AA Region 3:
Independence (22-8) vs. Shady Spring (17-8)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Independence, 6:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Shady Spring, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Independence, 6:00
Class AA Region 4:
Nitro (26-8) vs. Lincoln County (20-15)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Nitro, 6:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Lincoln County, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Nitro, 6:00
Class A Region 1:
Wheeling Central Catholic (11-7) vs. Ritchie County (19-10)
Game 1: Tuesday, May 14 at Wheeling Central Catholic, 6:00
Game 2: Wednesday, May 15 at Ritchie County, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 at Wheeling Central Catholic, 6:00
Class A Region 2:
Clay-Battelle (23-1) vs. Moorefield (22-7)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Clay-Battelle, 5:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Moorefield, 5:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Clay-Battelle, 5:00
Class A Region 3:
Valley Fayette (12-9) vs. Greenbrier West (19-5)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Valley Fayette, 5:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Greenbrier West, 5:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Valley Fayette, 5:00
Class A Region 4:
Wahama (27-1) vs. Sherman (28-4)
Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Wahama, 6:00
Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Sherman, 6:00
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Wahama, 6:00