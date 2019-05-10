WV Softball Regional Pairings

Class AAA Region 1:

Wheeling Park (11-10) vs. Morgantown (17-6)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 14 at Wheeling Park, 5:00

Game 2: Wednesday, May 15 at Morgantown, 5:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 at Wheeling Park, 5:00

Class AAA Region 2:

Hedgesville (27-8) vs. Washington (24-1)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 14 at Hedgesville, 6:00

Game 2: Wednesday, May 15 at Washington, 5:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 at Hedgesville, 6:00

Class AAA Region 3:

George Washington (27-5) vs. Greenbrier East (15-11)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at George Washington, 6:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Greenbrier East, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at George Washington, 6:00

Class AAA Region 4:

Parkersburg (19-10) vs. Hurricane (28-5)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Parkersburg, 6:30

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Hurricane, 6:30

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Parkersburg, 6:30

Class AA Region 1:

Petersburg (28-3) vs. East Fairmont (19-7)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Petersburg, 6:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at East Fairmont, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Petersburg, 6:00

Class AA Region 2:

Bridgeport (20-5) vs. Herbert Hoover (28-1)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Bridgeport, 6:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Herbert Hoover, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Bridgeport, 6:00

Class AA Region 3:

Independence (22-8) vs. Shady Spring (17-8)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Independence, 6:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Shady Spring, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Independence, 6:00

Class AA Region 4:

Nitro (26-8) vs. Lincoln County (20-15)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Nitro, 6:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Lincoln County, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Nitro, 6:00

Class A Region 1:

Wheeling Central Catholic (11-7) vs. Ritchie County (19-10)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 14 at Wheeling Central Catholic, 6:00

Game 2: Wednesday, May 15 at Ritchie County, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 at Wheeling Central Catholic, 6:00

Class A Region 2:

Clay-Battelle (23-1) vs. Moorefield (22-7)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Clay-Battelle, 5:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Moorefield, 5:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Clay-Battelle, 5:00

Class A Region 3:

Valley Fayette (12-9) vs. Greenbrier West (19-5)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Valley Fayette, 5:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Greenbrier West, 5:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Valley Fayette, 5:00

Class A Region 4:

Wahama (27-1) vs. Sherman (28-4)

Game 1: Monday, May 13 at Wahama, 6:00

Game 2: Tuesday, May 14 at Sherman, 6:00

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at Wahama, 6:00