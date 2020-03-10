WV State Hoops Tournament Taking Shape

One third of the 2020 WV boys state basketball tournament can now make their reservations for Charleston next week as the Class AAA field is set. Out in Ona, the Cabell Midland Knights had very little problem with Parkersburg as they won 66-50. Meanwhile for the first time in 16 years, the St. Albans Red Dragons will be playing in the state tournament. They won the regional down in Beckley by a final of 68-53.

Here's the schedule for the boys Class AAA section of the tournament.

Class AAA schedule:

Game 1 – No. 7 Parkersburg South vs. No. 2 Martinsburg – Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 8 St. Albans vs. No. 1 University – Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 5 Hedgesville vs. No. 4 Cabell Midland – Thursday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 6 Wheeling Park vs. No. 3 George Washington – Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 9:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Championship game, 7:15 p.m.