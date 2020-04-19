WV State Legend Cal Bailey Passes Away

The West Virginia State athletic family lost one of its' greats on Sunday as longtime baseball coach Cal Bailey passed away from a long illness. He was 77 years old.

He coached at WV State for 37 years with 36 of them being winning seasons. Over that time span, his career record was 1063-521-4 and back in 2012, he became the 10th coach to win over 1,000 games in Division II.

His West Virginia Conference and Mountain East record was 645-168. He's a member of the WV State Athletics Hall of Fame and his teams won 17 conference championships.

