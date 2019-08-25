WV State Women's Soccer Wins 1st Ever Match

There's a new sport on the campus of West Virginia State and they got off on the right foot on Sunday. The Yellowjackets womens' soccer program beat Urbana by a final of 3-2 in it's first ever game.

All of WV State's games this year will be considered 'friendlies' as they will become full members of NCAA Division II and the Mountain East Conference next year.

Here is their schedule for this fall.

AUG 25 (SUN) -- at Urbana -- 1 p.m.

AUG 31 (SAT) -- at Davis & Elkins -- 1 p.m.

SEP 4 (WED) -- at WVU Tech -- 4 p.m.

SEP 7 (SAT) -- at WV Wesleyan -- 2 p.m.

SEP 16 (MON) -- at West Liberty -- 5 p.m.

SEP 22 (SUN) -- at Lincoln Memorial -- 3 p.m.

SEP 30 (MON) -- at Concord -- 1 p.m.

OCT 5 (SAT) -- vs WV Wesleyan -- 4 p.m.

OCT 13 (SUN) -- vs Lincoln Memorial -- 3 p.m.

OCT 16 (WED) -- vs West Liberty -- 6 p.m.

Oct 22 (TUE) -- at Catawba -- 3 p.m.

OCT 26 (SAT) -- vs Concord -- 6 p.m.

NOV 6 (WED) -- vs Lincoln (Pa.) -- 1 p.m.