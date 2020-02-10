WV boys' basketball rankings

HUNTINGTON, WV CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. University (8) 14-3 98 1
2. Morgantown (1) 14-2 84 3
2. Martinsburg (1) 13-3 84 2
4. Cabell Midland 15-2 67 5
5. Hedgesville 13-3 53 6
(tie) Wheeling Park 12-4 53 4
7. George Washington 11-5 46 7
8. Woodrow Wilson 9-7 22 8
9. Princeton 13-5 10 NR
(tie) Capital 10-7 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Jefferson 2, St. Albans 2.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (8) 15-0 98 1
2. Chapmanville (2) 15-2 92 2
3. Bluefield 14-3 76 3
4. Poca 15-3 62 5
5. Logan 11-7 56 4
6. Robert C. Byrd 13-2 53 6
7. North Marion 15-3 35 8
8. Bridgeport 13-3 34 7
9. Frankfort 13-3 22 9
10. Man 13-3 8 NR
(tie) Scott 13-3 8 10
Others receiving votes: Clay County 3, Mingo Central 2, Braxton County 1.
Class A
1. Williamstown (10) 17-0 100 1
2. Charleston Catholic 11-4 89 3
3. Greater Beckley Christian 14-4 75 2
4. Notre Dame 13-4 58 6
5. Wheeling Central 13-7 55 5
6. Pendleton County 14-0 50 8
7. Greenbrier West 13-2 45 4
8. Parkersburg Catholic 10-7 25 10
9. Clay-Battelle 15-2 24 7
10. Magnolia 11-4 14 9
Others receiving votes: St. Marys 13, Tolsia 2.