WVSSAC Outlines 2020 Summer Guidelines

The governing body of high school sports in West Virginia released a final draft of recommendations and guidelines for the return of sports in summer of 2020. The WVSSAC stated that "extracurricular activities" are defined as middle and high school athletic and band programs that are governed by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC). Here is the full press release.

Extracurricular activities are an integral part of a student’s total educational experience. The current COVID-19 pandemic has put a sudden halt to all extracurricular activities in West Virginia schools. This document provides recommendations and guidelines for the “re-start” of extracurricular activities in West Virginia schools. The recommendations and guidelines were developed with guidance from the National Federation of High Schools, the Centers for Disease Control, the White House, the Office of the Governor, the West Virginia Department of Education, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. All recommendations set forth in this document have been developed with the health, safety, and well -being of the student being of paramount importance.

The WVSSAC understands that many student athletes have had limited to no access to athletic facilities and organized activities for several months. When considering plans for a “re-start” of extracurricular activities, consideration must be given to the student athlete’s level of conditioning. The following recommendations and guidelines contain a “phase in” approach that includes: 1) a period of non- sport specific strength and conditioning (Phases 1 and 2); and 2) a three week summer period that allows for sport specific activities (Phase3). Information for fall sports practices, seasons, and band will be provided at a later date.

Each school administrator shall have a written sanitation plan during the time students are on the school campus. The plan shall include procedures for disinfecting high touch surfaces and restrooms. High touch surfaces and restrooms are to be cleaned frequently with approved disinfectants. Appropriate staff must be designated for the daily sanitation. Attachments are provided along with this document with specific guidelines for sanitizing/disinfecting.

The final decision to open up school facilities will be up to each county board of education. All activities are voluntary. This document is intended to be used only in the event that a county decides to allow student athletes to participate.

Phases I and II– Conditioning, Strength Training, and Agility

Phases I and II should consist of a four week time period prior to the start of the direct contact “three week period” that is established by each county board of education. During the four weeks, student athletes will have the opportunity to participate in “non -sport specific” activities in order to improve conditioning, strength, and agility. The four week period is to be broken down into two parts, with specific guidelines and recommendations implemented for each part. School and county administrators will need to determine if this will be an option on their school campuses. If so, school administrators will need to ensure that adequate staff are present during this time so that all safety precautions are met.

Phase I - Weeks 1-2 of Conditioning, Strength Training, and Agility: (Recommended Dates – June 8-19)

----Students and/or adults who have symptoms or feel sick must stay home.

----Use of outdoor facilities only

----Student groups or “pods” of 10 or less need to be assigned and names recorded. Record names of students in each pod.

----Students stay in their “pod” for the duration of Phases I and II

----All students and adults should maintain proper social distancing (6 feet).

----Face masks/coverings are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times (by both students and adults) except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.

----Activities are to be limited to conditioning, strength training, and agility. No sport specific activities or equipment allowed.

----Limit of one hour of activities per day per group or “pod”

----Students should bring their own water bottle. No sharing of water bottles allowed.

----Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.

----Any non- sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

----If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.

Phase II -Weeks 3-4 of Conditioning, Strength Training, and Agility: (Recommended Date –June 22-July 3)

----Students and/or adults who have symptoms or feel sick must stay home.

----Use of outdoor or indoor facilities

----Student groups or “pods” of 10 or less, but up to 25 students allowed in designated areas. Record names of students in each pod.

----Students stay in their “pod” for the duration of Phases I and II

----All participants and adults should maintain proper social distancing

----Face masks/coverings are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times (by both students and adults) except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.

----Activities are to be limited to conditioning, strength training, and agility. No sport specific activities or equipment allowed.

----Limit of two hours of activities per day per group or “pod”

----Students should bring own water bottles. No sharing of water bottles or other personal items allowed

----Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.

----Students and adults should practice frequent hand washing when in contact with others or with equipment (jump ropes, weights, etc.)

----Any non- sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

----If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.

----To the greatest extent possible, any indoor activities that can be performed outdoors should be scheduled outdoors

Phase III– County Established Three Week Period (Direct Contact between Coaches and Athletes)

----Students and/or adults who have symptoms or feel sick must stay home.

----Face masks/coverings are recommended and should be worn at all times (by both students and adults) except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.

----Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.

----Students and adults should practice frequent hand washing when in contact with others or with equipment (jump ropes, weights, etc.)

----All participants and adults should maintain proper social distancing unless in competition.

----Students should bring own water bottles. No sharing of water bottles or other personal items allowed

----Use of outdoor or indoor facilities

----All activities are limited to students in your school; no interschool activities

----Student groups or “pods” of 10 or less (unless in intrasquad competition) but up to 50 students allowed in designated areas. Record names of students in each pod.

----Limit of three hours of activities per day per group or “pod”

----All sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

----If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.

----To the greatest extent possible, any indoor activities that can be performed outdoors should be scheduled outdoors

----Low and moderate risk sports (as identified by the National Federation of High Schools) will be permitted to participate

----High Risk sports of Football, Competitive Cheer, and Wrestling

o Football

 More emphasis on individual position group drills

 No drills are permitted that have body to body contact (Air only)

 No handheld shields may be used

 No equipment (i.e. helmets, shoulder pads, etc.) permitted

 Groups must be less than 25 participants

o Competitive Cheer

 Cheerleaders may not practice/perform partner stunts or building

 Tumbling, sideline, chants, jumps, and dances without contact are permitted

 No outside assistance or choreographers may be used

o Wrestling

 Individual drills only

 No drills are permitted that have body to body contact

Other Information

• No FLEX days are to be approved or used during this time

• Please refer to attached documents for proper procedures for sanitizing/disinfecting

