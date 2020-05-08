WVU AD Announces Financial Cuts

The cuts just keep on coming. Friday in Morgantown, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced several cuts to the athletics department over the next fiscal year. The information comes out the same day the University furloughed 875 staff members for up to two months. This includes 65 employees in the athletic department.

Lyons along with football coach Neal Brown, men's basketball coach Bob Huggins, women's basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey have taken a voluntary 10 percent reduction in salary. This takes effect on July 1st.

“News like this is not easy. I appreciate the understanding of our staff in these uncertain times,” Lyons said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires action, and our entire department will be affected as we work to minimize the effects and maintain a fiscally responsible operation.”

The school projected a $5 million shortfall due to things like the cancellation of the Big 12 and NCAA men's and women's basketball championships, additional loss of upcoming conference and ticket revenue and Mountaineer Athletic Club donations.

"I am still optimistic that we will have a football season this fall," Lyons said. "To date, more than 40 schools have announced budget reductions, 22 in the Power 5 conferences and six in the Big 12. Revenues, along with donor support, across the country have been affected by COVID-19, so we are not alone. However, we are trying to navigate this with the emphasis of making the least amount of negative impact on our student-athletes and department."