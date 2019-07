The Milan Puskar Center at WVU will be getting some major improvements. On Wednesday, the WVU Board of Governors approved 3 construction projects which totalled $176 million.

$41 million of that will be going to update the football facilities. Work that will be done includes expansion and renovation of space that is more than a decade old, including the home team locker room, equipment room and offices

The project should be complete by July of 2021.