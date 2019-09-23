WVU Baseball Coach Signs Extension

WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The university announced Monday that he signed a three year contract extension that will run through the 2025 season.

He'll make a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental pay of $165,000 which totals $415,000 and the 6 year deal is just under $2.5 million.

On the schools website this afternoon, Athletic Director Shane Lyons said "Coach Mazey continues to build WVU baseball into a competitive Big 12 and national brand. Our program currently has great momentum, and I look forward to this continuity with Randy and his staff. Our fans have enjoyed our recent baseball success, which has turned Monongalia County Ballpark into a great baseball environment. It's quite evident that Randy is the person we need to continue leading WVU baseball.

Mazey has led WVU baseball to the NCAA tournament in two of the past three seasons, with the Mountaineers hosting an NCAA Regional in Morgantown this past year for the first time since 1955. The Mountaineers have played in two of the last four Big 12 Championship Finals and have reached the semifinals in four consecutive seasons.