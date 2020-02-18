WVU Beats Cowboys With Strong 2nd Half

Basketball is a game of halves and the second one was the difference Tuesday night in Morgantown as the 17th ranked WVU Mountaineers beat Oklahoma State. The final score was 65-47 as Bob Huggins' team outscored the Cowboys 37-14 in the final 20 minutes.

WVU is now 19-7 overall and 7-6 in the Big 12 Conference. They were led in scoring by Miles McBride and Sean McNeil who both scored 11 points. The Mountaineers had a very balanced night of scoring with 8 players getting in the books.

The Mountaineers trailed by 5 after the first half but used strong defense to hold Oklahoma State to just 14 second half points. Only one Cowboy made it to double figures in scoring and they only shot 21% from three point range.

WVU hits the road for their next Big 12 Conference game as they play at TCU on February 22nd in a 2pm tipoff.

