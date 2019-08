The third game of the European hoops tour for West Virginia resulted in another double-digit win. The Mountaineers beat the Barcelona All-Stars by a final of 98-67. WVU's big men both had double doubles as Derick Culver scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds and Logan Routt added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Chase Harler added 14 and Jordan McCabe was the other WVU player to reach double figures in scoring. The team will remain in Spain until Tuesday when they fly home to Morgantown.