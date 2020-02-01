WVU Clamps Down On K-State

The West Virginia Mountaineers were able to avoid a sweep by the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday afternoon. WVU won by a final of 66-57 to improve to 17-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12. They were led in scoring by Derek Culver who had 19 points and was the only Mountaineer to score in double figures.

Like most games between these two schools, it was low scoring and dominated by defense. WVU led 30-27 at the half. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 7 point lead early in the second half and made it 9 when Miles McBride hit a three to make it 44-35. It got to a 14 point lead with 9:00 left to go in the game.

The next game for West Virginia is February 5th when they host Iowa State and next weekend, they go to Oklahoma.