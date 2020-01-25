WVU Crushes Missouri

No. 14 West Virginia's inside dominance turned a close game into a rout and moved coach Bob Huggins another notch higher on the all-time wins list.

WVU Clobbers Missouri With Big 2nd Half

Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and No. 14 West Virginia broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half to beat cold-shooting Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-3).

Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.