WVU Falls To Oklahoma

Shooting 31% from the floor won't win many basketball games especially on the road and that's what happened to WVU on Saturday. The Mountaineers lost to Oklahoma 69-59 falling to 6-4 in the Big 12 and they only had two players score in double figures. Jermaine Haley scored 15 while Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 meanwhile the Sooners' Kristian Doolittle scored 27 all by himself.

The schedule gets no easier for WVU has they host #3 Kansas on February 12th and then travels to #1 Baylor on Saturday.