WVU Falls To TCU

There was some bonus basketball Saturday between #17 West Virginia and TCU but the overtime did not go the Mountaineers way. The Horned Frogs outscored them 12-5 in the extra 5 minutes to win it 67-60. WVU is now 19-8 overall and falls to 7-7 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers had trouble scoring again with just two players in double figures. Derek Culver had another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Taz Sherman added 16 for WVU. They struggled mightily from behind the three point line where they shot 2 of 17 which totals just under 12%. Jermaine Haley, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride each scored 6 while Oscar Tshiebwe only managed one point and 5 rebounds.

WVU is back on the road next week when they play at Texas on February 24th.