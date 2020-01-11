WVU Gets Another Big 12 Win

It's been almost a month since WVU played a basketball game at the Coliseum and it didn't affect the Mountaineers that much as they beat Texas Tech by a final of 66-54. The win improves the Mountaineers record to 13-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12.

Miles McBride led WVU in scoring with 22 points with Brandon Knapper being the only other Mountaineer in double figures with 10 points. WVU's defense was stifling for much of the game as they held the Red Raiders to just 30% shooting from the floor and 6-27 from behind the three point line.

WVU's next home game is when they host TCU on January 14th then take a road trip to Kansas State on January 18th.