WVU Gets Tested By JMU

In a game many were predicting they would lose, WVU did the opposite and beat James Madison 20-13 in the first game of 2019 and the first of Neal Brown's tenure. It was close as expected but the Mountaineers used a strong second half on both offense and defense to get the win.

The Dukes led 7-3 after the first 30 minutes of play but WVU came out and tied the game with an Austin Kendall touchdown pass to George Campbell. This gave them their first lead of the game. A James Madison field goal tied it up at 10. WVU got another touchdown pass from Kendall to Tevin Bush which gave them a lead they would never lose.

Kendall threw for 2 TD's and 260 yards however the rushing attack only managed 34 total yards. The WVU defense did not allow a second half touchdown.

The Mountaineers next game is Saturday September 7th when they travel to SEC member Missouri.