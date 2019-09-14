WVU Gets Win #2

Austin Kendall threw three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 44-27 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Kennedy McKoy helped West Virginia's run game break out of a slump with a pair of scores, and the Mountaineers (2-1) had by far their highest offensive production of the season one week after looking lethargic in a 38-7 loss at Missouri.

Kendall had first-half TD tosses of 20 and 13 yards. His 25-yard run early in the fourth quarter set up his 9-yard scoring toss to freshman Ali Jennings for a 38-27 lead.

Kendall went 27 of 40 for 272 yards with an interception.

West Virginia broke a 21-21 halftime tie with the help of its defense, which had been criticized by the coaching staff for 22 missed tackles a week ago.

North Carolina State (2-1) managed just 97 yards of offense in the second half. Sophomore Matthew McKay threw a first-quarter touchdown pass but was harassed all game in his first road start.

McKay finished 23 of 48 for 207 yards. He was 9 of 24 for 72 yards after halftime.

