WVU hammers Texas

West Virgina's basketball team heard Bob Huggins loud and clear after a disappointing loss at Kansas State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers jumped on Texas from the get go and after a Longhorn 3 pointer made it 15-13, WVU went on a 30-7 run to end the half up 45-20.

They never looked back.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver each scored 13 points and every Mountaineer on the roster scored in the win.

the 97 points represent a season high for West Virginia and the Mountaineers ended a 3-game Texas win streak in the series.