WVU hammers Texas

MORGANTOWN, WV West Virgina's basketball team heard Bob Huggins loud and clear after a disappointing loss at Kansas State on Saturday.
The Mountaineers jumped on Texas from the get go and after a Longhorn 3 pointer made it 15-13, WVU went on a 30-7 run to end the half up 45-20.
They never looked back.
Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver each scored 13 points and every Mountaineer on the roster scored in the win.
the 97 points represent a season high for West Virginia and the Mountaineers ended a 3-game Texas win streak in the series.