WVU Hoops Back On The Court Tuesday

WVU basketball is getting a jump start on its' season in of all places, Spain, and it begins Tuesday, August 6th. The team will play three games in Europe with the first one against the Madrid All-Stars in Madrid, Spain. It will start at 1:30 p.m. EST. Their second game is Friday against Valencia Basketball Academy and ends Sunday, August 11 against the Barcelona All-Stars. The final two start at 1:30 p.m. as well.

The last time WVU went overseas was in 2015 when they played in the Bahamas. Later that season, they finished 25-10 and it resulted in a trip to the Sweet 16.

Coach Bob Huggins told the school's website that "his is good for us," The last time, with all of the travel we have during the regular season, I didn't think we should (tour another continent) so we went to the Bahamas. The problem is you go to the Bahamas the competition is not near as good so you go down there and you win games by 35 or 40 and I don't know how much good that does you.

"Here, we're going to play really good teams. We're going to play their Division I teams and those are the guys that fill the arenas and play for a lot of money," Huggins said.

Also according to the teams' website, they announced Sunday that visa restrictions have prohibited touted freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe from making the trip to Spain. He hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo.