The second game of WVU's European basketball tour was a beatdown as they won 115-50 over the Valencia Basketball Academy. Derek Culver had a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews scored 15 while Jordan McCabe had 14. 8 players scored in double figures for West Virginia.

They have one more game in Spain and it's this coming Sunday when they play the Barcelona All-Stars. The game tips off at 2pm EST.