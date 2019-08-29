WVU, MU and Nascar To Golf At Greenbrier Pro-Am

A Pro-Am in golf is the calm before the storm most weeks in the PGA Tour where the players get a little fun in before the competition begins. That will be the case for the Tour's first stop of the 2019-2020 season when A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier starts things off with a bang.

The Pro-Am has some WVU, Marshall and Nascar feel to it. The tournament announced some of it's field this afternoon. From WVU, there will be former coach Don Nehlen, former QB's Jeff Hostetler and Marc Bulger. Also playing will be basketball alumni Mike Gansey the Assistant General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marshall alum's Bob Pruett, Carl Lee and current basketball coach Dan D'Antoni. Some other sports celebrities in attendance will be NASCAR's Austin and Ty Dillon, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg and tennis pro Jack Sock.

WSAZ's coverage of the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier begins Monday September 9th.