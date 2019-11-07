WVU Punter Named To Ray Guy Watch List

West Virginia senior punter Josh Growden has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List.

Growden ranks fourth in the Big 12 with a 41.5 yards per punt average on a total of 51 punts. He has had 15 punts inside the 20-yard line and a season-long punt of 62 yards, including six punts of 50 or more yards.

The Ray Guy Award is given out annually and recognizes the nation's top punter. The award committee will narrow down the list to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 19. The award will be presented live during The Home Depot College Football Awards show airing on ESPN on Dec. 12.

