WVU Releases Depth Chart

The 1's and 2's are set for WVU as the season begins on Saturday as the Mountaineers released their depth chart against James Madison. It was already known that Austin Kendall will be behind center. Here's the rest of the 2 deep.

OFFENSE

WR (X)

Sean Ryan

Bryce Wheaton

WR (H)

Tevin Bush

LT

Colton McKivitz

Junior Ubezu

LG

Mike Brown

James Gmiter

C

Josh Sills

Briason Mays OR Adam Stilley

RG

John Hughes OR Chase Behrndt

Briason Mays

RT

Kelby Wickline

Tyler Thurmond

TE

Mike O’Laughlin

Jovani Haskins OR T.J. Banks

Slot

T.J. Simmons

Randy Fields

WR (Z)

Sam James

George Campbell

QB

Austin Kendall

Jack Allison

Trey Lowe

RB

Kennedy McKoy

Martell Pettaway

Leddie Brown OR Alec Sinkfield

FB (S)

Logan Thimons

Jackson Knipper

DEFENSE

DT

Reese Donahue

Dante Stills

Stone Wolfley

NT

Darius Stills

Brenon Thrift

Jordan Jefferson

DE

Jeffrey Pooler OR Taijh Alston OR Reuben Jones

Bandit

Quondarius Qualls

Zach Sandwisch

Jared Bartlett

Will LB

Josh Chandler

Exree Loe

Deamonte Lindsay

Middle LB

Dylan Tonkery

Josh Abbott OR Shea Campbell

Spear

JoVanni Stewart

Kwantel Raines OR Dante Bonamico

Left Cornerback

Hakeem Bailey

Tae Mayo

Devan Wade

Free Safety

Josh Norwood

Kerry Martin Jr.

Strong (Cat) Safety

Sean Mahone

Tykee Smith

Noah Guzman

Right cornerback

Keith Washington

Nicktroy Fortune

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Evan Staley

Casey Legg

Holder

Josh Growden

Trey Lowe

Punter

Josh Growden

Kolton McGhee

KO

Evan Staley

Casey Legg

LS

Rex Sunahara

Kyle Poland

Kickoff Return

Sam James

Keith Washington

Kennedy McKoy

Punt Return

Alec Sinkfield