WVU Releases Depth Chart

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 1's and 2's are set for WVU as the season begins on Saturday as the Mountaineers released their depth chart against James Madison. It was already known that Austin Kendall will be behind center. Here's the rest of the 2 deep.
OFFENSE
WR (X)
Sean Ryan
Bryce Wheaton
WR (H)
Tevin Bush
LT
Colton McKivitz
Junior Ubezu
LG
Mike Brown
James Gmiter
C
Josh Sills
Briason Mays OR Adam Stilley
RG
John Hughes OR Chase Behrndt
Briason Mays
RT
Kelby Wickline
Tyler Thurmond
TE
Mike O’Laughlin
Jovani Haskins OR T.J. Banks
Slot
T.J. Simmons
Randy Fields
WR (Z)
Sam James
George Campbell
QB
Austin Kendall
Jack Allison
Trey Lowe
RB
Kennedy McKoy
Martell Pettaway
Leddie Brown OR Alec Sinkfield
FB (S)
Logan Thimons
Jackson Knipper
DEFENSE
DT
Reese Donahue
Dante Stills
Stone Wolfley
NT
Darius Stills
Brenon Thrift
Jordan Jefferson
DE
Jeffrey Pooler OR Taijh Alston OR Reuben Jones
Bandit
Quondarius Qualls
Zach Sandwisch
Jared Bartlett
Will LB
Josh Chandler
Exree Loe
Deamonte Lindsay
Middle LB
Dylan Tonkery
Josh Abbott OR Shea Campbell
Spear
JoVanni Stewart
Kwantel Raines OR Dante Bonamico
Left Cornerback
Hakeem Bailey
Tae Mayo
Devan Wade
Free Safety
Josh Norwood
Kerry Martin Jr.
Strong (Cat) Safety
Sean Mahone
Tykee Smith
Noah Guzman
Right cornerback
Keith Washington
Nicktroy Fortune
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Evan Staley
Casey Legg
Holder
Josh Growden
Trey Lowe
Punter
Josh Growden
Kolton McGhee
KO
Evan Staley
Casey Legg
LS
Rex Sunahara
Kyle Poland
Kickoff Return
Sam James
Keith Washington
Kennedy McKoy
Punt Return
Alec Sinkfield