WVU Releases Depth Chart

Posted:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 1's and 2's are set for WVU as the season begins on Saturday as the Mountaineers released their depth chart against James Madison. It was already known that Austin Kendall will be behind center. Here's the rest of the 2 deep.

OFFENSE
WR (X)
Sean Ryan
Bryce Wheaton

WR (H)
Tevin Bush

LT
Colton McKivitz
Junior Ubezu

LG
Mike Brown
James Gmiter

C
Josh Sills
Briason Mays OR Adam Stilley

RG
John Hughes OR Chase Behrndt
Briason Mays

RT
Kelby Wickline
Tyler Thurmond

TE
Mike O’Laughlin
Jovani Haskins OR T.J. Banks

Slot
T.J. Simmons
Randy Fields

WR (Z)
Sam James
George Campbell

QB
Austin Kendall
Jack Allison
Trey Lowe

RB
Kennedy McKoy
Martell Pettaway
Leddie Brown OR Alec Sinkfield

FB (S)
Logan Thimons
Jackson Knipper

DEFENSE
DT
Reese Donahue
Dante Stills
Stone Wolfley

NT
Darius Stills
Brenon Thrift
Jordan Jefferson

DE
Jeffrey Pooler OR Taijh Alston OR Reuben Jones

Bandit
Quondarius Qualls
Zach Sandwisch
Jared Bartlett

Will LB
Josh Chandler
Exree Loe
Deamonte Lindsay

Middle LB
Dylan Tonkery
Josh Abbott OR Shea Campbell

Spear
JoVanni Stewart
Kwantel Raines OR Dante Bonamico

Left Cornerback
Hakeem Bailey
Tae Mayo
Devan Wade

Free Safety
Josh Norwood
Kerry Martin Jr.

Strong (Cat) Safety
Sean Mahone
Tykee Smith
Noah Guzman

Right cornerback
Keith Washington
Nicktroy Fortune

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Evan Staley
Casey Legg

Holder
Josh Growden
Trey Lowe

Punter
Josh Growden
Kolton McGhee

KO
Evan Staley
Casey Legg

LS
Rex Sunahara
Kyle Poland

Kickoff Return
Sam James
Keith Washington
Kennedy McKoy

Punt Return
Alec Sinkfield

 