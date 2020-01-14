WVU Routs TCU

As the college basketball season continues, the West Virginia Mountaineers keep getting better. They throttled TCU Tuesday night by a final of 81-49 and improve to 13-2 on the year and 3-1 in the Big 12.

WVU Throttles TCU On Tuesday Night

WVU had a very balanced night of scoring as they were led by Derek Culver with 17 points and a trio of players scored 11. They were Oscar Tshiebwe, Jermaine Haley and Miles McBride.

The Mountaineer defense was stifling as well as they held the Horned Frogs to 31% shooting from the floor and 30% from 3 point line.

WVU is now 3-1 in the Big 12 as they hit the road at Kansas State on Saturday January 18th.

See extended highlights in the above video.